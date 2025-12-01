Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Ann Williamson's avatar
Gail Ann Williamson
1h

You have never come up short in my esteem

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jayna Sheats's avatar
Jayna Sheats
1h

The ever-increasing wealth gap between rich and poor (which now basically means "ultrarich oligarchs and the rest of us") is at the heart of the democracy-destroying movements in a large fraction of the world today. Your contribution to fighting it is greatly valued!

Writing, even in the age of Tiktok, is a superb mode of communication and growth. I keep doing it because it's the skill I have. And I refer to you often (also to German audiences who may not be so familiar with your work.) I look forward to more; we're not done yet!

https://jaynasheats.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture