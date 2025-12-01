Friends,

As you may know, I’m very short. I’ve always been very short. I never got taller than 4 feet 11 inches. (And for the last few years I’ve been shrinking.)

I came up short. As, in many ways, has America. If you needed proof, look no further than Trump.

I’ve written a memoir of my life and times entitled Coming Up Short. (To my utter amazement, it briefly became a #1 New York Times best-seller.)

I wrote it to share what I’ve learned about stopping bullies, at a time in American history when we’re dealing with an authoritarian bully who has encouraged bullying throughout the nation and the world.

And to suggest how we combat the bullies in the years ahead, and why I believe so passionately that we will.

***

If you wish to give the book as a gift (or keep it for yourself) you can order it here from Bookshop.org, which supports local bookstores, or find it wherever books are sold.

You can order the audiobook here.

While you’re at it, if you want to give a friend or relative a paid gift subscription to this substack, click here.

You can see “The Last Class,” here. Or host a screening for it, here. Or join our December 8 watchalong here.

And if you’d like free access to my entire Wealth and Poverty course — all fourteen 90-minute sessions — just click here.

***

I wrote Coming Up Short for the same reason I post every day — because I believe in you. I believe in your values. In your thoughtfulness. In your determination to leave this nation and this world a better place.

I believe that together we have a good chance of prevailing.

And I’m immensely grateful for having you as part of this community.

Share