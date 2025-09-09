Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Ernie Johnston
13m

Yes it should!

Xplisset
7m

Professor Reich, your piece lays out the machinery of a neofascist state: law twisted, institutions hollowed, leaders bowed down. Reading it, I kept hearing the same question I asked under Heather’s post—what happens when the buildings no longer hold?

For Black America, that’s not a hypothetical. We’ve lived through courts that didn’t protect us, governments that weaponized against us, rights stripped at will. And we survived—not by waiting on marble halls, but by building rituals that kept us human when nothing else would. Music that turned screams into hymns. Love that outlasted chains. Spirit that rebuilt families when policy said they weren’t families.

That’s the code we carried. And now, in this moment you describe so clearly, it’s the code the whole country needs.

I wrote about it through a ballad and Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage not as nostalgia, but as proof that rituals of love are survival strategies. It’s called How We Heal When Institutions Fail. Here’s how we healed and here’s how you can too: https://www.xplisset.com/p/how-we-heal-when-institutions-fail?r=5z1bn1

