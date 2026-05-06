Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
6h

Thank you for putting the spotlight on billionaires that fight taxing their wealth as a lizard brain reflex. Yes, they can easily afford any tax we might levy on them. But the arrogance of extreme wealth won't allow them to see what good their money could do if it wasn't just stuck in there hands, doing nothing but pushing up numbers.

Remember when Reagan called them "job creators?" Revenue from taxing the extremely wealthy could make them "family sustainers" by boosting funding for social safety net programs.

The natural extension of their mindset takes us down the path of species non-viability.

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Seonaid
6h

What I find completely incomprehensible, is why anybody thinks they need billions of dollars & don’t want to give any of it up. They couldn’t possibly spend it in several lifetimes so what on earth is the point. Is it just a boys competition of ‘mine is bigger than yours’ or is it, as I suspect, that huge amounts of personal wealth have a very damaging effect on the brain that results in bizarre & totally illogical thinking so that they regard any loss of wealth as desperately damaging to their physical wellbeing?

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