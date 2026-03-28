Sending a Message to Trump | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, March 28, 2026

Friends,

Today is the third (and hopefully the largest) No Kings Day demonstration across the nation — and Heather and Michael and I focus today’s Klatch on how Trump has managed to exert near-regal powers in America. We also give you an update on his calamitous war in Iran and how average Americans are paying for it. But — good news — we focus on how public opinion has shifted against him, as illustrated not only by his awful poll results but also a blue wave of Democratic wins in special elections. And as a special bonus, we offer our recommendations for the best books we’ve been reading.

So pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the conversation. Then demonstrate! (Your nearest No Kings action can be found here.)

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