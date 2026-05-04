Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
2h

Wow! Yes Robert, those six on the Supreme Court are shameful, and that decision makes this country shameful. Our country is very, very sick.

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Phil De Luca's avatar
Phil De Luca
2h

POWER BREEDS EVIL. And TRUMP has that POWER. He implanted it also in his SCOTUS.

Evil must be destroyed and overcome. A new beginning. If they take over Congress and the next President then they must increase the SCOTUS to 13 and add enough to destroy the evil.

Then set up term limits for justices; and no President can ever appoint more than 2 during their term. A method can be set up so we never ever have to be subserviant to a power that has changed America into something we abhor.

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