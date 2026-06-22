Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Jeanne's avatar
Jeanne
2h

Ayn Rand! Say no more.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
2h

Speaking as an economist— yes, that’s bang on, beautiful explication in dialogue.

Thank you.

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