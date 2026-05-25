Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
7mEdited

Memorial Day is harder than it looks, because the honest version contains a contradiction and refuses to resolve it. Reich calls Vietnam a cruel absurdity sold on lies, and he is right. Robbie still went. The duty was real and the war was not, and both of those things stay true at the same time.

We owe the day to the soldier, not to the war that consumed him. The men who sent Robbie did not deserve him. That does not make his answer foolish. It makes it the only clean thing in the entire transaction, the one act in the whole sorry chain that was not a lie.

This is why the transactional worldview cannot hold Memorial Day at all. A ledger needs the loss to balance, and this loss does not. Robbie’s body was never recovered. There is no column where that is recouped.

He carried the crate up the stairs because the crate needed carrying, and later he answered a call for the same reason, and the call was unworthy of him in a way the crate never was. We remember him anyway. Not because the war earned it. Because he did, and the distinction between those two things is the whole of what the day is for.

Johan 🐌

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
10m

To all the community-makers.

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