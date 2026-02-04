Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
8h

What kind of person or government entity would feel it was OK to disobey a court order? A fascist, dictator type of person or government entity. The US is sick.

Reply
Share
22 replies
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
8hEdited

Need to defund ICE and rebuild an ethical immigration policy. Please tell me they are not ordered to ditch the masks or are they so “afraid” of doxing?

Reply
Share
1 reply
145 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture