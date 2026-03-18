Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Joe White's avatar
Joe White
3h

Absolutely. There is nearly always a good and a bad use for new technologies…take nuclear fusion. But the implications we see on weapons and surveillance is truly frightening. Regulation and corporate responsibility should be welcomed. Thank you Robert.

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Dr. Connie Kellogg's avatar
Dr. Connie Kellogg
3h

So how do we get in touch with the CEO of Anthorpic to thank him?

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