Friends,
The granddaughter of Joseph Welch, whom I referred to this morning, just sent me this lovely note:
I learned just this morning that Robert Reich has created an award in my
grandfather's name, and I would like to thank him, and all of you, for
carrying on Pop's values of decency, standing up for the truth, and above
all, integrity.
And if you can, please do let Mr. Reich know that Pop also had a disarming
sense of humor; I hope his chuckle echoes down the now-younger halls at
WilmerHale. He also picked kids up by their ears--at least this kid.
Decency, standing up for the truth, integrity. Thank you for the good work
you do.
Nancy Welch
Here’s the photo she enclosed:
What a gift! I'm so glad she saw this and took the time to contact you.
a touching family moment! Love it. These days it's good to remember they are possible.