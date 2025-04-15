Friends,



The granddaughter of Joseph Welch, whom I referred to this morning, just sent me this lovely note:

I learned just this morning that Robert Reich has created an award in my

grandfather's name, and I would like to thank him, and all of you, for

carrying on Pop's values of decency, standing up for the truth, and above

all, integrity.



And if you can, please do let Mr. Reich know that Pop also had a disarming

sense of humor; I hope his chuckle echoes down the now-younger halls at

WilmerHale. He also picked kids up by their ears--at least this kid.



Decency, standing up for the truth, integrity. Thank you for the good work

you do.



Nancy Welch

Here’s the photo she enclosed:



