Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

Mainer here.Done and furious.

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Dianne
36m

FloriDUH here. My two US Senators are sycophants. My only hope is the upcoming election. Ashley Moody is up for reelection, and hopefully Alex Vindman will be running against her!

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