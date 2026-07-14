Friends,

I’d appreciate it if you’d (1) call your senators and ask them to block Todd Blanche’s nomination to be Attorney General, and (2) share this video, which explains why.

Todd Blanche is a dangerous, lawless Trump sycophant. With the loss of Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell’s illness, Senate Republicans are struggling to keep their majority united to confirm Todd Blanche.

Your voice matters more than ever. Call your Senator today and tell them to vote NO on Blanche: Call: (202) 224-3121, and ask to be connected to your state’s senators.

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