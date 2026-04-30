Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Todd's avatar
Todd
2h

Dr. Reich, you are NOT a grouchy old man!

You are compassionate about our great nation.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
2h

It’s not just standards, it’s also stress.

There’s the constant threat of pointless war. There’s stochastic violence at home. There’s the constantly gulping destruction of everything the mad emperor‘s administration swallows. There’s that so little of it makes sense.

There’s mechanization/AI being inserted into enormous proportions of everyday activities, making them cumbersome and error-riddled. And the constant din of human beings being denigrated in favor of machinery that clearly and flagrantly operates very badly. It took me twenty minutes yesterday to be permitted to use a McDonalds‘ loo despite my ability to order and pay for a drink to merit it. And it was no way the fault of the overtakes human workers.

People are under stress from an administration whose model and motto are „Nyah, Nyah, try and stop me.“

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