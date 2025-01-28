Friends,

There is scant information about what’s happening across America to vulnerable people. These include:

(1) Undocumented as well as documented immigrants now being targeted and arrested by Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

(2) LGBTQ+ people now more vulnerable to bigots who feel Trump has given them a license to harass.

(3) Prominent progressives and Trump enemies who are being singled out by the Trump regime or Trump followers for retribution.

(4) Journalists and other truth-tellers, who are being stymied by cowardly publishers or spineless corporations.

Many of you are learning and seeing things in your community that we all need to know about.

You’re also learning about (and some of you are participating in) efforts in your community to protect the vulnerable. We also need to know about how best to do this.

Please use this forum to let us know.

