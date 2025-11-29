Dear friends,

Over the past few months, many of you have asked how you can watch The Last Class — the documentary Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse and Elliot Kirschner made about my final semester of teaching.

I’m delighted to say it continues to play in theaters around the country. But I also know that not everyone can make it to a theater, which is why the team has put together a special live, one-time-only online watchalong of The Last Class on Monday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.

I’ll be there — popcorn in hand — along with Heather and Elliot. We’ll introduce the film, watch it together, and then stick around afterward to answer your questions.

If you sign up for the screening — which will happen at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET — you’ll receive a viewing link by email on December 8, the day of the event.

One caveat: This really is a live event, and when it ends, the link expires. In other words, this is a one-time showing. For more background on how the watchalong will work, the film team has put together a short post you can read here.

I hope you can join us. Sharing this film with you — and reflecting together on the power of public education and the commitment of today’s students — means a great deal to me.

You can sign up for the free Monday, December 8 watchalong here

Please join us by signing up. Hope to see you December 8, 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. ET and all times in between.