Dear friends,
Over the past few months, many of you have asked how you can watch The Last Class — the documentary Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse and Elliot Kirschner made about my final semester of teaching.
I’m delighted to say it continues to play in theaters around the country. But I also know that not everyone can make it to a theater, which is why the team has put together a special live, one-time-only online watchalong of The Last Class on Monday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.
I’ll be there — popcorn in hand — along with Heather and Elliot. We’ll introduce the film, watch it together, and then stick around afterward to answer your questions.
If you sign up for the screening — which will happen at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET — you’ll receive a viewing link by email on December 8, the day of the event.
One caveat: This really is a live event, and when it ends, the link expires. In other words, this is a one-time showing. For more background on how the watchalong will work, the film team has put together a short post you can read here.
I hope you can join us. Sharing this film with you — and reflecting together on the power of public education and the commitment of today’s students — means a great deal to me.
You can sign up for the free Monday, December 8 watchalong here, or simply click the button below:
Please join us by signing up. Hope to see you December 8, 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. ET and all times in between.
Looking forward to it. I saw it in the theater but my husband wouldn’t go. I asked him this morning if he would watch it with me on my laptop and he agreed.
PS
I enjoy watching your Saturday Morning Coffee Klatch. I think my husband would enjoy it if I can figure out a way to subscribe for him. I watch on my iPhone which feeds the sound through my hearing aids. I could set it on “speaker” but then I wouldn’t be able to hear it as well and he wouldn’t be able to see it. He’s nearly blind and I’m nearly deaf. Old age is so much fun!
Already signed up!!!!!!!!