Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen S Bennett's avatar
Karen S Bennett
2h

Looking forward to it. I saw it in the theater but my husband wouldn’t go. I asked him this morning if he would watch it with me on my laptop and he agreed.

PS

I enjoy watching your Saturday Morning Coffee Klatch. I think my husband would enjoy it if I can figure out a way to subscribe for him. I watch on my iPhone which feeds the sound through my hearing aids. I could set it on “speaker” but then I wouldn’t be able to hear it as well and he wouldn’t be able to see it. He’s nearly blind and I’m nearly deaf. Old age is so much fun!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Gail Norman's avatar
Gail Norman
2h

Already signed up!!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture