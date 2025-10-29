Friends,

Sorry to intrude on you yet again today but I wanted to alert you that tomorrow I’ll be interviewing Zohran Mamdani on this page — at 9 am PT, 12 pm ET, and all zones in between.

By this time next week, Mamdani may be the mayor-elect of New York City. Just as importantly, I believe he represents the future of the Democratic Party — young, charismatic, brimming with ideas about what average working families need.

I’ll be asking him about his meteoric rise, about why some corporate Democrats still distrust him, and about how he’s inspiring so many young people (including my 17-year-old granddaughter who’s been spending weekends going door-to-door for him).

See you tomorrow.

Robert Reich