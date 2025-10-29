Please join me tomorrow (Wed, October 29) at 9 am Pacific, 12 pm Eastern for my Substack Live interview with Zohran Mamdani
Friends,
Sorry to intrude on you yet again today but I wanted to alert you that tomorrow I’ll be interviewing Zohran Mamdani on this page — at 9 am PT, 12 pm ET, and all zones in between.
By this time next week, Mamdani may be the mayor-elect of New York City. Just as importantly, I believe he represents the future of the Democratic Party — young, charismatic, brimming with ideas about what average working families need.
I’ll be asking him about his meteoric rise, about why some corporate Democrats still distrust him, and about how he’s inspiring so many young people (including my 17-year-old granddaughter who’s been spending weekends going door-to-door for him).
See you tomorrow.
Robert Reich
Momdani is a sincere, down to earth and charismatic young man who is energizing the base. He believes in the dignity of all men which accounts for his socialist views, like Bernie Sanders. I believe he is the man for this moment.
I think he is successful because he is wanting to work for the people instead of working to get big donors. We all see the problems, but few Dem politicians actually want to work to fix them (AOC, Bernie, Cory Booker). The rest seem scared to make big donors angry.