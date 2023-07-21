My recipe for a just society
Please join me for my book “The Common Good,” which I’ll be publishing in its entirety here, starting next Friday.
Friends,
I’m publishing an updated version of my 2018 national bestseller The Common Good — here, for free — starting next Friday.
I wrote the book to answer a question that has piqued my curiosity for decades and that Trump’s presidency cast in sharp relief: Is there a common good? Or are we just self-seeking individuals who happen to live within the sa…