Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
3h

May we all take up our community duties as US citizens or residents as honestly and heartily as you— and may each of us be as successfully persuasive! Then we’d soon be at the more interesting agonies of rebuilding the polis better!

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ben's avatar
ben
3h

yes but: You take the time, do the research, and bring insight to our dilemma. I don't. Okay, we appreciate your efforts😎

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