Friends,

Today’s post is an awkward one for me to write, and I hope no one takes offense. But it happened again this morning, and I need to say something about it.

I was standing in line at the local pharmacy when someone I don’t know came up to me.

“Are you Robert Reich?” she asked.

“Um, yes.”

“Well,” she said, “I just want to thank you.” She went on to say she appreciated my posts, including this Substack, because they help her cope with what we’re going through.

“Thank you,” I said.

I’m sure she meant well, and I appreciated her kindness. But I really wish she wouldn’t have. Same goes for other people who stop and thank me.

For one thing, I find it embarrassing.

For another, I don’t deserve thanks. I’m not sacrificing anything except the time it takes me to write these posts or tape some videos.

I’m not risking anything, either. I’m not going to lose my job, because I’m no longer employed. I’m not risking friendships, because most of my friends agree with me. I don’t mind receiving angry emails and letters, because I’ve got a very thick skin. I could be harmed, I suppose, but I’m an old man with not so many years left anyway.

Third, I’m no different from tens of millions who are doing what they can. This is a national emergency, and all of us are called upon to save our country from the sociopath in the Oval Office and his dangerous lapdogs. It just happens that the thing I can do is write and talk to a camera.

Finally, the nice woman who approached me in the pharmacy has it backward. I should have thanked her for reading and watching my posts.

Just as I owe you a debt of gratitude.

I consider myself extraordinarily fortunate to be able to do this every day in these dark times. I appreciate you joining me. I know you have a thousand other ways to spend your valuable time.

Thank you for your thoughtful comments, and for sharing with others what I write or say.

I feel special gratitude if my posts inspire you toward greater activism.

So please don’t thank me. Thank yourself and the activists around you. Be thankful that we still have enough freedom to oppose this vicious regime. And continue to use that freedom as wisely and effectively as you can.

RR

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