Friends,

Yikes. It’s come to my attention that scammers are trying to impersonate me in comments, chats, and direct messaging on Substack and other social media platforms. I’m told they use my picture to make a fake profile seem real, and encourage people to switch to other communication tools such as Gmail, WhatsApp, or Signal.

If you receive any suspicious comments or messages like this, alleging to be from me, we suggest that you immediately report it as fake.

Please know that I will never ask you to contact me personally, nor will I ever ask you to wire money.

Of course I’ll continue to post here on Substack (with a purple checkmark next to my name). I’ll also continue to send emails and texts from Inequality Media and Inequality Media Civic Action about fundraising campaigns and explainer videos. But, again, I will never ask you personally to communicate with me through other platforms.

I’m truly sorry I have to make this announcement, but unfortunately this is the world we now live in.

Thank you,

Robert Reich