Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

Robert--I've had several. I simply ask the individual to verify the last 4 numbers on my credit card, which the real Robert has on file.. It works every time..

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William N. Fordes's avatar
William N. Fordes
1h

So, that $500,000.00 I sent you is NOT going to get me the new Ferrari? Oh well, easy come easy go. Oh, and the checking account only has $14.27 in it.

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