Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Nevas's avatar
Marc Nevas
1h

Trump is falling apart right in front of everyone's eyes...and becoming more dangerous than ever.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

As horrible as Netanyahu’s is, Israel has never lost a war so it will be interesting to see how he talks his way out if this. He and Trump are both looking at possible prison which is also why they remain in power.

Reply
Share
2 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture