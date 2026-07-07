Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Suzanne C.'s avatar
Suzanne C.
4h

Does anyone remember how former Senator Al Franken resigned from the U.S. Senate in January 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct? High-level Democrats, responding like dogs to whistles, pressured him to resign without so much as a formal Ethics Committee hearing, although there were ample doubts about the accuser's credibility and political connections. Leveling accusations of sexual assault against a progressive official or candidate is not a new story, and this latest version stinks to high heaven. Message to Democrats: Stop responding to dog whistles. Demand verification and full accountability before abandoning a powerful progressive candidate who has denied the charges against him. Fight back!

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Jean Montanti's avatar
Jean Montanti
4h

It should go without saying. Of course he should quit. He’s done. Where was the oppo research?

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