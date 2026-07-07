Friends,

I’ve been an enthusiastic proponent of young progressives who are now taking on establishment Democrats — and winning. But lest there be any doubt about where I stand on the candidacy of Maine’s Graham Platner, I want to make it clear. He should exit the race, and exit now. The evidence against him appears credible — and it’s appalling. The people of Maine deserve to be represented by someone whose character is exemplary. I hope that the Democratic Party of Maine moves quickly to find a replacement.

RR