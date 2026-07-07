Platner Must Exit, Now
Friends,
I’ve been an enthusiastic proponent of young progressives who are now taking on establishment Democrats — and winning. But lest there be any doubt about where I stand on the candidacy of Maine’s Graham Platner, I want to make it clear. He should exit the race, and exit now. The evidence against him appears credible — and it’s appalling. The people of Maine deserve to be represented by someone whose character is exemplary. I hope that the Democratic Party of Maine moves quickly to find a replacement.
RR
Does anyone remember how former Senator Al Franken resigned from the U.S. Senate in January 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct? High-level Democrats, responding like dogs to whistles, pressured him to resign without so much as a formal Ethics Committee hearing, although there were ample doubts about the accuser's credibility and political connections. Leveling accusations of sexual assault against a progressive official or candidate is not a new story, and this latest version stinks to high heaven. Message to Democrats: Stop responding to dog whistles. Demand verification and full accountability before abandoning a powerful progressive candidate who has denied the charges against him. Fight back!
It should go without saying. Of course he should quit. He’s done. Where was the oppo research?