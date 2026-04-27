Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
4h

Patel’s mistake wasn’t the drinking, the swat team, or the false arrests. It was being filmed.

Trump’s cabinet runs on one rule: incompetence is survivable, embarrassment isn’t. Hegseth can break the Pentagon, RFK can resurrect measles, Lutnick can self-deal in plain sight…but get caught on video pounding a beer in Milan and suddenly the brand is at risk.

The defamation suits aren’t damage control; they’re a man unfamiliar with the only KPI that matters here. Patel thought the job was loyalty.

The job is silence.

Johan

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
4h

Crash Patel was was little more than a confused night crawler in a box of bait. The hook has always been waiting for him.

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