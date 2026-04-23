Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
1h

The best rule is to BELIEVE NOTHING they say, unless it’s a threat to do something horrendous. Then there is a 50% chance it’s true.

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Molly Mitchell's avatar
Molly Mitchell
1h

Can I pick "all of the above, in a random order determined by throwing darts at a picture of the Strait of Hormuz?"

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