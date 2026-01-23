Robert Reich

Mary Ann Dimand
3h

It has become not only the fashion but the dominant paradigm in the United States to value only the fungible, which has led to wealthy and wealth-focused know-nothings running the country and the major institutions. That the nation has become focused on the short run has made things worse.

They neglect the fundamental national assets of human beings (with our knowledge and skills and knacks and thinking powers and strengths), of the air and water and soil, of tangible and intangible networks of interconnection among humans and among our fellow creatures and between us humans and our environment.

Awakening means taking off these extremely limiting blinkers and throwing the bums out.

Donald Hodgins
3h

Prognosticators are predicting a weather event that could cripple this country.

Donald Hodgins

3:52 AM

There is an ice storm developing across this country that has the ability to devastate life as we know it for the foreseeable future. This event or ones similar to it descend upon us almost every Winter. However, this year we are being warned that the approaching storm will be catastrophic in nature. Our Southern tier states are bracing themselves for the worst. While another ICE storm of equal concern is already devastating cities in our North, like Minneapolis. The Republican Party has developed a distaste for immigrants who crossed our Southern border on foot. I find it odd they show no concern for the some 80 million immigrants who have entered this country over the past 75 years VIA either one of our two coasts. I have no problem with immigration officials removing individuals who have committed crimes of a felonious nature. ICE agents "MUST" present local officials with a list of their targets along with proof of the crime or crimes they have committed. For ICE to randomly extract law bidding people from our midst strictly because of their appearance is asinine. It's a proven statistic that immigrants commit fewer crimes than our own citizens. We live in a country built upon the dreams of immigrants, why does the party of our President view our new arrivals in a negative light? Weed out the criminals but leave the people of quality be. The debacle in Minnesota that's being prosecuted by morons like Noem, Vance, and Trump are a disgrace to this country and the freedoms we give to all who live within our borders. The effects of the storm to our South will subside as the ice melts. Perhaps we should apply a little political heat to the ICE in our North and see what happens. Leave the people be!

