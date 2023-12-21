One way or the other, the Supreme Court will determine Trump’s (and America’s) fate
The least democratic branch of government will call many of the shots in the 2024 election
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Friends,
Nine unelected justices — three of whom were nominated by Donald Trump — are on the verge of deciding whether Trump should be disqualified from state ballots for engaging in an insurrection on January 6, 2021, in violation of Article 3 of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
They have already agreed to review the scope of an ob…