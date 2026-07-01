One night only: Join us live on July 8 — 5:30 pm PT, 8:30 pm ET
The final watchalong of "The Last Class" film
Friends,
I’m so pleased to tell you that we’re doing one last free watchalong of The Last Class, the documentary about my final semester of teaching. It will be next Wednesday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET and all zones between.
I’ll be there live, as will Heather Lofthouse, who produced the film, and Elliot Kirschner, its director. I’ll introduce the film, we’ll watch it together, then take your questions and respond to your comments. \
Please join us!
Sign up here, and you’ll receive a viewing link by email on July 8, the day of the event:
Last December, I loved seeing thousands of you join us for a live watchalong of the film — asking questions in the comments and adding to the post-screening conversation.
It was such a success that the team decided to do one last free watchalong. We’ll also show you all an exclusive sneak peek of Inequality Media’s new film, which is coming out in September.
Remember: Next Wednesday, July 8, at 5:30 pm PT/ 8:30 pm ET. We’ll all watch together in real time, share some behind-the-scenes stories and commentary, and stay afterward for a live Q&A, followed by an exclusive preview of Elliot and Heather’s new film.
Sign up for the screening and you’ll receive a viewing link by email on July 8, the day of the event:
The watchalong is free. But if you’re able to make a donation to support our work, I hope you’ll consider doing so. Your support helps us continue sharing The Last Class with audiences around the country and helps power the work we’re doing.
One caveat: This really is a live event, and when it ends, the link expires. In other words, this is a one-time showing.
Hope to see you! July 8, 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET, and all zones between.
Robert Reich
Thank you, Robert. I loved seeing “The Last Class” in the theater. My schedule is tight right now though.
I signed up, but was unable to donate. Our perfectly good credit card was declined and I refuse to use PayPal as they cheated me out of $30. years ago when Elon and Theil were getting illegally wealthy from it. They were prosecuted as far as I know, but I never got my refund.
You may need to get something straightened out concerning accepting credit cards. Thanks and hope to see you at the Last Class.