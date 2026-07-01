Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Judy Robinson's avatar
Judy Robinson
1h

Thank you, Robert. I loved seeing “The Last Class” in the theater. My schedule is tight right now though.

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
17m

I signed up, but was unable to donate. Our perfectly good credit card was declined and I refuse to use PayPal as they cheated me out of $30. years ago when Elon and Theil were getting illegally wealthy from it. They were prosecuted as far as I know, but I never got my refund.

You may need to get something straightened out concerning accepting credit cards. Thanks and hope to see you at the Last Class.

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