Friends,

I’m so pleased to tell you that we’re doing one last free watchalong of The Last Class, the documentary about my final semester of teaching. It will be next Wednesday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET and all zones between.

I’ll be there live, as will Heather Lofthouse, who produced the film, and Elliot Kirschner, its director. I’ll introduce the film, we’ll watch it together, then take your questions and respond to your comments. \

Please join us!

Sign up here, and you’ll receive a viewing link by email on July 8, the day of the event:

Sign up for the watchalong here

Last December, I loved seeing thousands of you join us for a live watchalong of the film — asking questions in the comments and adding to the post-screening conversation.

It was such a success that the team decided to do one last free watchalong. We’ll also show you all an exclusive sneak peek of Inequality Media’s new film, which is coming out in September.

Remember: Next Wednesday, July 8, at 5:30 pm PT/ 8:30 pm ET. We’ll all watch together in real time, share some behind-the-scenes stories and commentary, and stay afterward for a live Q&A, followed by an exclusive preview of Elliot and Heather’s new film.

Sign up for the screening and you’ll receive a viewing link by email on July 8, the day of the event:

Sign up for the watchalong here

The watchalong is free. But if you’re able to make a donation to support our work, I hope you’ll consider doing so. Your support helps us continue sharing The Last Class with audiences around the country and helps power the work we’re doing.

One caveat: This really is a live event, and when it ends, the link expires. In other words, this is a one-time showing.

Hope to see you! July 8, 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET, and all zones between.

Robert Reich