The GOP mantra, for many decades now — tax the poor and feed the rich. Actually, tax the working and middle classes as well. Into oblivion.

Republicans have always wanted to slash the social safety net for everyone except the undeserving wealthy. Trump is the symptom, not the underlying disease.

“The real cause is the growing political power of the super-rich and big corporations to lower their taxes at the expense of most Americans.”

Professor Reich: i am in absolute despair over the situation in (now) fascist AmeriKKKa. i am confused (why? Why? WHY harm most americans, who are, after all, hard working people, just to make the rich amongst us EVEN RICHER?) and deeply saddened. the country appears to be ever more firmly in the grasp of those who hate others, who actively work against everyone's interests, who inexplicably attack others openly. i feel this illogical rage is damaging my soul, my inner self, my very being. i don't know how all of you can face this spew of violence and evil every day without feeling damaged yourselves, but i know it is taking a huge toll on me.

and then (not to change the subject, but here i am, changing the subject) the hatred being spewed over joe biden's cancer diagnosis, the soul-rending verbal barrage he is being subjected to in this terrible time, is more than i can bear. my heart goes out to him and his family.

