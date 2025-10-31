Friends,
For years, voters believed that, despite all of Trump’s chaos and controversies, he’d still do a good job with the economy.
No longer. Voters are furious about high prices.
Trump’s economic approval numbers have hit new lows in all major polls: CNBC, Quinnipiac, Pew, Economist/YouGov.
Trump’s tariffs have caused prices to soar, as has his massive push to deport unauthorized immigrant workers. And Affordable Care Act enrollees are now learning about double-digit increases in their payments starting January 1st, due to Trump’s refusal to extend ACA subsidies.
So, today’s Office Hours discussion question: Will higher prices sink Trump (along with Trump Republicans running for reelection in next year’s midterms)?
I’ve heard several views:
