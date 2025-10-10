Adelita Grijalva

Friends,

Sometimes a seemingly small decision not to do something reveals a great deal about what is being done to distort our system of government.

Consider Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s refusal to swear in Democrat Adelita Grijalva as a member of the House, despite her overwhelming victory more than two weeks ago.

Grijalva won her seat to represent Arizona’s 7th Congressional District in a special election held September 23. There is no doubt about her win. Grijalva led Republican candidate Daniel Butierez with a commanding two-to-one margin.

Yet her new congressional offices — both in Washington and back in her district — remain closed. As of now, her constituents in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District have no representation.

House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson still refuses to swear her in to office. Johnson doesn’t do or fail to do anything without Trump’s blessing, so we can assume Trump is behind this.

So what’s going on? Why isn’t Speaker Johnson swearing her in — and what does this tell us about what’s really going on?

Four possibilities: