Friends,

Over the last month, Trump’s mental decline has appeared to worsen. Consider:

On Sunday, he posted an image claiming that Barack Obama had been collecting millions in taxpayer dollars from “royalties linked to Obamacare.” (The bogus item was from a satirical website called the “Dunning-Kruger Times,” a reference to the Dunning-Kruger effect — the well-observed tendency of stupid people to vastly overestimate their abilities or intelligence.)

After last Tuesday’s elections, he called “affordability” a “new word” and said Republicans had not talked enough about it, but then blasted it as a Democratic “con job” and declared “I don’t want to hear about the affordability.”

Seemingly oblivious to the economic struggles Americans find themselves in, he has posted incessantly about the new Lincoln bathroom, remodeled in black and white marble with gold faucets and light fixtures; his new White House ballroom, to be built in marble and gilded in gold; and renovations at the Kennedy Center, which he said would be outfitted in marble and “magnificent high end carpeting.”

When responding to a question about his mental acuity, he confused a dementia screening test for an IQ test.

When he addressed America’s top military brass, he veered abruptly from discussing Marine morale to “Biden’s autopen” and said, “I have to sign for a general because we have beautiful paper, the gorgeous paper. I said, ‘Throw a little more gold on it, they deserve it.’ Give me — I want the A paper, not the D paper. We used to sign a piece of garbage.”

He claimed that he had halted a “nuclear” war between Iran and Pakistan, repeatedly confusing Iran and India without noticing his mistake.

He insisted he had “solved” an imaginary conflict between Cambodia and Armenia — two nations 4,000 miles apart. Days before, he bragged he’d stopped a showdown between Azerbaijan and Albania, apparently meaning Armenia.

Speaking to reporters one day after meeting with Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to avert a shutdown, Trump discussed his talks with “Chuck Schumer, who was here yesterday, along with ... uhh, the, a very nice gentleman who I didn’t really know. You know who I’m talking about.”

On October 18, when more than 7 million Americans protested against him, he posted an AI video depicting him bombing the protesters with feces.

I could go on, but you get the point. Trump appears to be rapidly losing his mind.

Yet the media isn’t covering his mental deterioration. Why not? When I ask in the media, I usually get one of the following responses: