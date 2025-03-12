Friends,

Trump is siding with Putin and against America’s traditional allies and Ukraine.

He’s causing the stock and bond markets to plummet.

He and Musk are destroying large swaths of the federal government, and Musk is now even threatening Social Security.

Trump is arresting and deporting permanent residents who say things he doesn’t approve of. He’s ignoring laws he doesn’t like and threatening to defy court orders he doesn’t agree with.

Under normal circumstances, any of these would be enough to cause a political revolt across the land. Americans would engage in massive demonstrations. There’d be moves to impeach him. The Supreme Court would repudiate him. A president’s own party might disavow him. Respected leaders of business, academia, and the media would call for a president’s resignation.

So far, none of this has occurred. Why? I’ve heard four explanations: