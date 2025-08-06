Friends,

I don’t believe in conspiracies, but I’ve heard a number of theories about whom Trump is really working for that seem reasonable to me. You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to believe at least one of them is sufficiently credible to merit more investigation. Trump fires the commissioner of labor statistics because the job news is bad, he says Obama ought to be convicted of treason, he’s obviously mixed up in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, he openly takes bribes, he imposes import taxes on Americans, and he cuts Medicaid in order to make room for a giant tax cut for the rich.

Why? For whom is Trump the pawn? Here are the leading theories: