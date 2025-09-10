

Friends,

As we learn ever more about how the Trump regime is destroying America, it’s useful to take stock of Trump’s key henchmen.

History shows a tendency for sick tyrants — sociopaths and malignant narcissists who rule through fear and ignorance — to attract people with similarly twisted personalities. The sadistic Roman emperor Caligula (37 to 41 AD) relied on a handful of demonic loyalists to implement his cruelty. Adolf Hitler depended on propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, SS leader Heinrich Himmler, Luftwaffe chief Hermann Göring, and Hitler’s private secretary, Martin Bormann.

On whom is Trump most relying? And who is the worst of the worst of them? Let me give you four candidates, along some of their recent outrages: