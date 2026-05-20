Friends,

I’ve been spending much of the last month watching and listening to Democrats trying to find their core message for the upcoming midterms.

The sad truth is that (with a few exceptions, such as Bernie, Elizabeth Warren, and AOC) a clear Democratic message isn’t getting through about the dangers Trump poses to America and the world, and what must be done.

So I’ve begun to look farther afield for effective messengers.

The best advertising I’ve seen alerting Americans is being done by the The Lincoln Project. Some excellent videos are being done by More Perfect Union and, modesty aside, Inequality Media Civic Action.

Several individuals in the media are doing an excellent job educating the public about the dangers of Trump. Among the most effective are Amy Goodman, co-founder, host, and executive producer of the independent news program “Democracy Now!” Also, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and Ali Velshi and John Oliver of “Last Week Tonight” (on HBO). I’d add New York Times columnists Jamelle Bouie and Michelle Goldberg, Dana Milbank (formerly with The Washington Post and about to join a new Allbritton-backed news organization), actor Robert DeNiro, and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

But my candidates for the people who have been most successful in educating the public about the dangers Trump poses are listed below. In my view, each can teach us a great deal about how to be effective communicators and powerful voices against the neofascist takeover of this nation and world.

Hence, your Office Hours assignment today is to select from the following list the person you think has been the most effective of all, or suggest someone else and explain why. Here’s the list: