Friends,

Pam Bondi has been booted out of the Justice Department and Kristi Noem is gone from the Department of Homeland Security. Who’s next?

It’s not unusual for a president to shake up the Cabinet ahead of crucial elections, and Trump especially needs to look like he’s shaking things up. His approval ratings are in the cellar, he can’t find an exit strategy for his unpopular war, the prices of gas is soaring, and other prices are rising. Worse yet for him, the midterm elections are on the horizon, and Republicans now have the slimmest of majorities in the House and Senate.

“He’s very angry and he’s going to be moving people,” an official familiar with potential personnel changes told Politico. Presumably Trump also knows that new Cabinet appointments may be difficult to confirm next year, especially if Democrats gain more seats in the midterm elections.

I’ve worked in and around enough White Houses to know the signs. Here’s one: White House spokesman Davis Ingle said Friday that Trump has “the most talented Cabinet and team in American history.” That’s a tell that Trump is looking to get rid of some of them, and soon. But who?

It will be one or all of the following: