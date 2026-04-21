Friends,

It’s not too early to engage in one of America’s greatest pastimes, which is handicapping the upcoming presidential election.

Not too early because in each of the last five presidential elections, the people who finally emerged as the party’s candidate in the general election began running for the nomination three years before. Early in a campaign cycle, the candidates with high name recognition usually lead the polls. That lead often holds, unless others emerge to take center stage.

Here, according to early polls and political observers, are the people most likely to be the Democratic nominee — as of April 21, 2028 (no candidate has yet officially announced their candidacy).

Who do you think should be the Democrats’ candidate?