Friends,

Granted, it’s too early in the life of the Trump regime to be able to know the full extent of its awfulness or how bad his Cabinet is, but enough has happened already to form some preliminary views.

It is by far the worst presidency in American history — far surpassing James Buchanan’s, Andrew Johnson’s, Warren G. Harding’s, and even Trump’s first term in cruelty, corruption, and incompetence.

It has the least qualified people working in it and the worst Cabinet ever assembled. Don’t just take my word for it. Polls show a majority of American voters are disappointed with Trump’s Cabinet members, registering a record-high level of dissatisfaction over the last four presidential administrations.

The regime is filled with bottom-feeders, frauds, fanatics, and fools — but so far, four really awful Cabinet members stand out (I’m not including Elon Musk, because he’s not officially in the Cabinet; in fact, he’s not officially in the Trump regime):