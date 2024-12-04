Friends,

The cast of characters Trump has chosen to populate his second term are a Star Wars cantina of fanatics, extremists, conspiracy theorists, sexual harassers, and disreputable no-goods. They have little or no experience running government, let alone expertise in the issues confronting the agencies and departments Trump wants them to lead.

But starting January 3, Senate Republicans will be the only firewall America has against this crowd. Assuming all Democrats vote against Trump’s nominees, Trump can stand to lose only a handful of Republican votes.

That firewall may still have some fire retardant in it. When Republican leaders apparently let it be known that Matt Gaetz for attorney general was a bridge too far, Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration.

Will Republican senators stand behind the other Trump nominees requiring Senate confirmation? Those who appear to be in the most trouble are: