Friends,

Trump Republicans are amping up their hateful rhetoric against us.

Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, the former chairman of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, said in a recent interview that Democrats “hate the military,” adding, “They don’t care about the Constitution or the nation’s defense.”

Last week, Trump said that the political left had the “devil’s ideology.” Over the weekend, he posted an AI-generated video of himself piloting a bomber and releasing excrement over No Kings demonstrators.

Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, referred to the No Kings demonstrations as “hate America” rallies and claimed that the people who participated in them were not “pro-American.”

How should the rest of us respond to these charges? I’ve asked several people who think deeply about political communication. They have differing views. Here are the main ones: