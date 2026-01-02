Friends,

We are creatures of hopes and fears, optimism and pessimism — no less so than now, facing a second year of Trump’s guardrail-less tempest.

If you’re anything like me, you vacillate between both. In recent weeks I’ve felt enormous hope that the resistance is winning but also great fear about what’s to come.

Let’s stick with hope right now.

I’m curious about your biggest hope for America in 2026. Below, I’ve listed a few of the hopes I have, with accompanying (be-careful-what-you-wish-for) caveats.