Friends,

Trump announced on Friday that there will be no deal with Iran “except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” which Trump defines as: “Where they cry uncle or when they can’t fight any longer and there’s nobody around to cry uncle.”

What the hell does this mean? Trump shifts ground as quickly as lizards do. He still hasn’t explained to Americans the purpose of his war.

Seven U.S. service members are dead so far, as are more than 1,800 Iranians, and the price of oil has now topped $100 a barrel.

So, right now the key question is: What will Trump demand of Iran to end his war?

I’ve summarized below some views based on what I’ve gleaned over the weekend from foreign policy experts, Middle East specialists, and political operatives.

Please have a look and share your sense of what’s most likely.