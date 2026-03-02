Friends,

It’s not hard to start a war. It can be horribly difficult to end one. So far, the U.S. has struck more than 1,000 targets in Iran in two days of operations. Three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five seriously wounded. Trump said in a Sunday evening video address that “there will likely be more” U.S. casualties. We don’t have a reliable tally of Iran’s dead or wounded.

What’s Trump’s endgame? What’s his goal?

I’ve been spending most of the weekend checking with foreign policy experts and a few politicians for their understandings of Trump’s endgame in Iran — his real goal, and how anyone (including him) will know he’s achieved it. I’ve grouped their responses below. Please have a look and share your views.