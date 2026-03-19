Friends,

Many of you are justifiably worried that Trump will interfere in the midterm elections. He’s worried he’ll lose Congress: His polls continue to plummet. The economy is worse than ever. Prices are rising. Few new jobs are being created. And his war in Iran is going badly.

We also know he has no qualms about trying to overturn elections. He’s tried before. In February, he stated he would only respect the results of the 2026 midterms “if the elections are honest” — echoing his dangerous threat from 2020. He’s also kicked off a redistricting war and called for elections to be “nationalized.”

He continues to make the baseless claim that noncitizens are voting in our elections, but multiple investigations and fact-checks by election officials from both parties have repeatedly confirmed it is exceedingly rare.

Hence, it’s important now — eight months before the midterms — to “harden” our election systems and be vigilant against what he’s likely to do.

So today I’d like your thoughts on what he’s most likely to do and where the biggest threats lie.

I’m most concerned about Trump interfering in one of these ways: