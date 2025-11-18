Friends,

The likelihood that dozens of House Republicans will vote in favor of compelling the Justice Department to release the Epstein files has caused Trump to reverse his objections and urge House Republicans to back such a measure.

But this raises two questions that are the subjects of today’s Office Hours discussion.

First: Is Trump sincere about wishing to release the Epstein files?

Some say yes. He didn’t count on how strongly the MAGA base wanted the files released, and therefore how much opposition he’d run into from House Republicans. Trump’s announcement avoids a potential embarrassment for him. Now he just wants to get the Epstein matter behind him.

Others say no, he doesn’t really want them released. Calling for their release is just another Trump ruse to make it look as if he’s innocent.

If he genuinely wanted the files released, he could order the Justice Department to release them — rather than go through the circus of a discharge petition, which might not make it through the Senate.

He knows that if the Justice Department begins to investigate several prominent Democrats who have been linked to Epstein — which Trump has ordered the DOJ to do — the DOJ could refuse to release any further files related to Epstein by claiming that the disclosures could harm continuing investigations.

So today’s FIRST Office Hours question: Is Trump sincere about wanting the Epstein files released, or is this just another Trump ruse?

Leave a comment

Which brings us to today’s SECOND Office Hours question: Assuming Trump is still trying to hide what’s in the Epstein files, why do you think he’s doing so? I’ve heard several theories: