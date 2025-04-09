Friends,

Mark Twain famously said that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme. He was getting at a fundamental truth: Although history never follows precisely the same path as before, it can show similar patterns and provide useful lessons.

With that in mind, I asked several historians what they believed to be the closest analogy to the horrors we’re now living through with the Trump regime. All told me there were no exact parallels but offered similarities and hoped they were wrong in terms of their outcomes.

I found their answers fascinating. I hope you do, too. Which is why I’m presenting them to you today and asking you to select the historical parallel you believe will prove to be the most accurate.