Friends,

As you’ve probably heard by now, Trump is renaming the White House. In all official government documents and correspondence, it will now be called the “Donald J. Trump White House.”

I’m joking, but it’s not really funny. It’s entirely consistent with what he’s done so far.

On December 22, Trump announced the Navy’s new “Trump-class” battleship.

On December 19, his handpicked Kennedy Center board renamed it the “Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

Earlier in the month, he renamed the United States Institute of Peace (an independent nonprofit group created by Congress) the “Donald Trump Institute of Peace.”

The giant ballroom Trump is adding to the White House is already called the “Donald Trump Ballroom” in solicitations to fund it made to billionaires and CEOs.

Trump is lobbying to have the new Washington Commanders’ stadium (on the site of the old RFK Stadium) named “the Donald Trump Stadium.”

So, today’s Office Hours question: What’s the next thing Trump will rename after himself?

Share