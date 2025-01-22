Friends,

Trump II will be different from Trump I in at least one significant way. As Trump said Monday at his second inaugural, “Nothing will stand in our way.” He does not intend to be restrained as he was (obviously not sufficiently) the first time. In his 29-minute inaugural address, he warned that a more experienced Donald Trump will not take no for an answer.

Which raises the obvious question: What will restrain him? My candidates for the major restraints are: