Friends,

Off-year elections are important both for who’s elected and what the nation learns from them about where we may be headed.

Today’s elections — for New York City mayor (Mamdani or Cuomo?), for California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Proposition 50 (will California redistrict to match Texas’s redistricting?) and for the governorships of Virginia and New Jersey (Democrats or Republicans?) — may tell us something about the mood (vibe, zeitgeist, direction) of America. This will especially be the case if any of the margins are particularly large.

Although the media is fractured and polarized, certain themes tend to emerge that can become conventional political wisdom. By the end of today and through Wednesday, we’re likely to hear one of the following four major themes. Which one?