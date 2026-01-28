Friends,

I don’t think it an exaggeration to say that this year — between now and late January 2027 — will determine the future of America and much of the world. Much appears to be coming to a tipping point — both Trump’s fascist machine and the forces of democratic resistance.

No one can know the future, of course, but when enough of you peer into your crystal balls, your predictions can provide something of a window onto it.

So today I ask you to take a look and record your collective judgment in the poll below about what’s most likely to occur.

Will the Democrats take over one or both chambers of Congress? Will Trump and his Republican enablers postpone the midterm elections because they anticipate such a loss? Will Trump invoke the Insurrection Act and the nation become a fascist police state? Will Trump take over Greenland and possibly Canada? Will Trump’s reign have come to an end because he’s so mentally impaired that the 25th Amendment has been invoked or the House has impeached him and the Senate convicted him of high crimes?

Hence, today’s Office Hours question: Which one of the following scenarios seems MOST likely between now and January 28, 2027? (We’ll check back a year from now.)