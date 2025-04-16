Friends,

Today’s Office Hours involves a more personal question than most, but I decided to ask it because it may be one you’re struggling with as well.

An old college friend of mine will be in town next week. He just emailed and asked if we could get together for dinner.

We’ve been good friends over the years, but several months ago he emailed me to say he’d become an enthusiastic supporter of Trump. I was appalled, of course. But now that he’s coming to town and wants to have dinner with me, I frankly don’t know what to do.

I decided to share this conundrum with you and seek your advice because I suspect some of you might find yourself in a similar position with regard to old friends or even family members.

Here are the options I’ve considered: