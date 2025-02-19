Friends,

The Trump-Vance-Musk regime is destroying America faster than anyone had foreseen. The combination of a supine Republican Party in control of Congress and an authoritarian Supreme Court — and, behind them, an oligarchy that’s richer and more powerful than ever — is wreaking havoc.

Some Americans don’t seem to mind or are even pleased that “fraud, waste, and abuse” are apparently being rooted out. But many are beginning to worry that the regime is going too far — that the hostile takeover of America is jeopardizing the nation’s health and safety, essential programs such as Social Security and Medicare, our nation’s scientific expertise, our national security, our efforts to save the planet, and our democracy.

I’m fairly confident that the midterm elections will mark the end of this reign of terror as Democrats regain control over the House and Senate. But I’m not sure we can we afford to wait that long.

What, if anything, can be done to stop Trump, Vance, and Musk in the meantime? That’s the subject of today’s Office Hours.